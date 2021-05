Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities confirmed today 1,046 new cases with Covid-19, a list that accumulates 106,707 patients diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In a press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, stressed that in the last 24 hours 12 people died, which brings the number of deaths to 644.