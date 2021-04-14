Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported on Wednesday 959 new infections of Covid-19 and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours. With the latest update, the Caribbean island accumulates 89 404 positive cases and 487 deaths.

The National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, regretted the death of a 38-year-old pregnant woman from the Province of Artemisa due to the disease. The baby was born healthy. This is the first fatality of a Covid-infected pregnant woman in Cuba since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 25 molecular biology laboratories processed on Tuesday 20 993 PCR tests to diagnose the disease.

All provinces reported new cases. Havana reported the largest number with 527, followed by Matanzas with 141, and Santiago de Cuba with 71.