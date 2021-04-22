Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reported a new record of daily COVID-19 infections with 1,207. There were also 12 deaths due to the disease over the last 24 hours.

The island accumulates 97 967 infections and 559 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In his daily national televised briefing, the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that 5 302 positive cases were admitted to hospitals.

Of the 1183 autochthonous cases, Havana reported a staggering 680. Matanzas followed with 97, and Granma with 82.

In the last two weeks in April, Cuba has reported 15 121 Covid-19 infections, not including imported cases.

The month has an average, 1,032 cases per day, and 134 deaths so far making it the most lethal in all pandemic.