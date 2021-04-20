Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities today reported 1,183 patients with Covid-19, the highest number of patients diagnosed in one day since the disease appeared in the country a little over a year ago.

At a press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, announced that seven patients died from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 538 and 95 754 the total infections.

By midnight, 5093 positive patients remained hospitalized.

Havana reported 544 cases, and Matanzas 217, and Holguin 80. The Isle of Youth reported 0 cases, and Guantanamo 4.