Havana, Cuba.- A delegation from the Timorese Cooperative Secretariat has arrived in Cuba today to engage in discussions with agricultural and scientific experts from the Caribbean nation.

The Secretary of State for Cooperatives, Arsenio Pereira da Silva, is the head of the Timorese delegation that will be visiting Cuba.

The official is accompanied by his advisers: Manuel Rozito Ximénez, Carlota Fátima de Carvalho and Leovigildo Belarmino, according to the Cuban Embassy in Timor-Leste.

The program, organized by the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture, encompasses meetings with members from the National Association of Small Farmers and delegates from Catec-Labiofam, a Cuban entity that specializes in exporting and marketing agricultural science and technology products.

Furthermore, they will engage in discussions with the leaders of the Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group, BioCubaFarma.