Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, held a meeting in Addis Ababa with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu.

Tapia Fonseca expressed gratitude for the long-standing collaboration between the FAO and the Antillean island in key areas such as food security, sustainable agriculture, and capacity-building.

The two parties concurred on the importance of further strengthening their partnership to tackle the current global issues.

The Cuban official is in Ethiopia to attend the Second Coordination Hub of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, hosted by the African nation and Italy from July 27 to 29.

His work agenda also included a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart, Temesgen Tiruneh, and with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hadera Abera.

These meetings served to strengthen the friendship between Havana and Addis Ababa, while also opening up new avenues for collaboration.