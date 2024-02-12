Dubai, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero held a meeting today with his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabi?, in the framework of the World Summit of Governments in Dubai.

During the dialogue, the two leaders expressed their willingness to expand and consolidate ties, especially in the biotechnology sector.

The Cuban head of government also spoke with Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates, who highlighted the similarities that unite both countries and the state of bilateral relations.

“Both countries enhance ties on the basis of trust, mutual respect, security and honesty,” the Emirati minister stressed.

According to the Cuban government’s official account on the social network X, in the context of the forum Marrero greeted the Emirati Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama.

Under the theme Shaping the Governments of the Future, the summit will feature some 20 ministerial meetings and roundtables, forums, more than 200 speakers, and some 120 interactive sessions and workshops involving some 120 government delegations.