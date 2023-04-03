Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo praised the work carried out by Biotech Pharma (BPL), a joint venture with China in biotechnology, and expressed confidence they will achieve greater results with their future projections. During a visit to the company’s facilities in Beijing, the leader indicated that it is one of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo praised the work carried out by Biotech Pharma (BPL), a joint venture with China in biotechnology, and expressed confidence they will achieve greater results with their future projections.

During a visit to the company’s facilities in Beijing, the leader indicated that it is one of the most important projects of the collaboration between both countries and enjoys the full support of the Caribbean nation.

The center manufactures and markets the humanized monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumab, manufactured in Cuba and used to treat nasopharyngeal cancer.

Perdomo predicted the success of BPL’s development, investment and growth plans, emphasizing its great potential to consolidate the achievements recorded since its opening in 2005 and achieve many more in the future.

He added that he addressed the company’s good work in his recent meetings with China’s National Development and Reform Commission Chairman Zheng Shanjie and National Health Commission Vice President Zeng Yixin.

The president of BPL, Bai Xianhong, updated the Cuban vice prime minister on the progress of the mixed firm, the expansion objectives in the medium and short term, as well as the investigations underway to use Nimotuzumab in the treatment of other types of cancers.

In this regard, Mayda Mauri, first vice president of BioCubaFarma, said that apart from its success, Biotech has made a very significant contribution to health care in both countries, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She recalled that the company supplied the island with Nimotuzumab and thanks to this collaboration, the production facilities of the Molecular Immunology Center were able to dedicate themselves to developing the Sovereign vaccine.

She welcomed the expansion initiatives and the studies on the new indications of the monoclonal antibody, which is highly recognized by the international scientific community.

Likewise, Mauri assessed the operations of the other two Cuban-Chinese joint ventures and the open scientific laboratories as part of the cooperation in biotechnology as satisfactory.