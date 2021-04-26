Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported 938 new cases of Covid-19

April has been the most with the most cases, 26,175 so far, with an average of 1,046 per day,

In his televised briefing, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, said that since the beginning of the pandemic, the cases in Cuba tote 102,441, while in the last 24 hours six people died as a consequence of Covid-19, which brings the total number of deaths to 597.

The official highlighted that 5,466 active patients are admitted to hospitals.

The molecular biology laboratories distributed throughout the country analyzed 24,19 real-time PCR samples for the presence of the virus, which brings to 3,541,978 the number of tests carried out since March 2020, he said.

The specialist detailed that of the 938 positives, 900 are autochthonous and 38 imported.

Havana reported 600 cases, Matanzas 76, and Santiago 52. Guantanamo and Ciego de Avila reported 4 cases each, and the Isle of Youth reported zero cases.