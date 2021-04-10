Havana, Cuba.- Cuba on Saturday reported 1,040 Covid-19 cases and five deaths over the last 24 hours due to complications related to the disease.

With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 increased to 85,572 and the death toll rose to 453, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television.

The specialist added that 5,105 active patients are in hospitals.

On Friday, all molecular biology laboratories nationwide made 21,332 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 3,191,858 samples so far.