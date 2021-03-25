Cuba reported on Thursday 816 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 69,802 confirmed cases and 408 deaths since March 2020.

The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, pointed out that 20,573 people remain hospitalized, of which 3,818 are suspects, 13,421 are under surveillance, and 3,334 are still active with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

All molecular biology laboratories on the island analyzed 19,812 real-time PCRs for the detection of this coronavirus.

Havana province reported the most infections, 447. It was followed by Granma and Santiago de Cuba provinces with 100 and 56 cases, respectively.