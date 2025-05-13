Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has received a shipment of medical supplies from Canadian friends to provide assistance in the field of healthcare.

The donation includes surgical sutures and electrodes for conducting electrocardiograms.

According to Julia Durruthy Molina, the national deputy coordinator of the Committees in Defense of the Revolution, this achievement is made possible by the collective endeavors of the Canadian Network for Solidarity with Cuba, in their efforts to surmount the obstacles of the embargo to assist the Antillean island.

She stated that this network, comprising various families under the leadership of Bill Ryan of the Cubacán Project, has previously succeeded in delivering to the country bicycles, sporting equipment, musical instruments, school supplies, and canes for the visually impaired.

She expressed gratitude on behalf of the population, acknowledging the display of solidarity, which demonstrates that the Caribbean nation is not alone.