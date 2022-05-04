Beirut, Lebanon.- The head of Cuba’s diplomatic mission in Lebanon, Jorge Leon, on Tuesday expressed gratitude for a donation of medical materials sent by friends of Cuba to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Leon highlighted the solidarity from Lebanese and Cuban graduates who live here, who sent a shipment of 87,000 syringes, 2,600 face masks […]

Beirut, Lebanon.- The head of Cuba’s diplomatic mission in Lebanon, Jorge Leon, on Tuesday expressed gratitude for a donation of medical materials sent by friends of Cuba to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leon highlighted the solidarity from Lebanese and Cuban graduates who live here, who sent a shipment of 87,000 syringes, 2,600 face masks and 1,000 gloves to Cuba.

The donation will reinforce Cuba’s response to the impact of the pandemic and will minimize the damage caused by the tightening of the United State blockade, the diplomat stressed.

The arrival of the humanitarian shipment coincided with the closing of the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, which brought together 1,077 delegates from 60 nations.

The donation was received by Alexander Pellicer, director of the North Africa and Middle East Department at Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, and executives from Medicuba, a company that imports and exports medical products.