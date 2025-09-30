Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is participating as a guest of honor at the Taiyuan Low-Carbon Energy Development Forum, which concludes today in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, People’s Republic of China. The main theme of the forum is “Green and Low-Carbon Transformation: Building a New Energy System.”

The forum includes five international conferences and six parallel forums, among them the Cuban forum “Energy Transition and Climate Action: Science, Innovation and Communication for Sustainable Development.” The Cuban delegation is headed by Armando Rodriguez Batista, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym).

He explained that the event will provide an opportunity to learn how regions with different energy profiles, such as Shanxi and Cuba, can work together, using science, technology and innovation to fulfill their global commitments on climate change.

In this regard, Rodriguez Batista reaffirmed that strengthening the national electricity system is a strategic advantage for implementing technologies based on renewable energy sources, a complementary and increasingly important pillar to the fossil fuel-based electricity generation system.

He noted that one characteristic of our nation is its low level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to developed countries, and that energy-related activities, tourism, transport and agriculture are its main contributors.

Accompanying Rodriguez Batista are Rosell Guerra Campaña and Mayte Mazorra Gonzalez, directors of Renewable Energy and Science, Technology and Environment, respectively, at the Ministry of Energy and Mines.