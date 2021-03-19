Cuba on Thursday will favor cooperation in projects for pressing issues such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic at the 10th United Kingdom-Caribbean Virtual Forum.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba on Thursday will favor cooperation in projects for pressing issues such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic at the 10th United Kingdom-Caribbean Virtual Forum.

According to CUBAMINREX, Cuba will also champion the creation of initiatives for the prevention and response to disaster situations at the forum scheduled for today .

The Cuban delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, will also share its experiences and reiterate its willingness to contribute with regional collaboration proposals.

Cuba will participate as an observer country at the platform for a high-level dialogue between the United Kingdom, the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the British overseas territories on important bilateral, regional and international issues.