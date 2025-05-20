Cuba is elected member of the General Committee of the World Health Assembly

Share

Habana, Cuba,- Cuba has been chosen to be a member of the General Committee of the World Health Assembly, which is composed of 17 nations and is responsible for making decisions about the operation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The responsibilities of the Assembly include setting policies, selecting the Director-General, overseeing financial strategies, and reviewing and endorsing the proposed budget for programs.

As part of the agenda for the 78th World Health Assembly, which began this Monday at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the Cuban delegation held discussions with the Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the opening ceremony.

During the first day of the conference, which will continue until the 27th, Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration in healthcare with his counterpart from Oman, Dr. Hilal bin Ali bin Hilal Al Sabti.

His schedule also included a trip to the headquarters of the GAVI Vaccine Fund, where he discussed with their representatives.

Additionally, he held a meeting with the leaders of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

The 78th World Health Assembly will focus on the adoption of over 40 resolutions, including the Treaty on Future Pandemics.

Furthermore, it will address priority issues such as the eradication of cervical cancer, lung and kidney health, rare diseases, diagnostic imaging capabilities, skin disorders, traditional medicine, lead exposure, and health financing.