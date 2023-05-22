Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is represented at the 76th World Health Assembly by the head of the sector, José Ángel Portal, an event that from Monday until May 30 will analyze in Geneva how to strengthen health systems. On the opening day, a series of strategic round tables will be held in which delegates, partner agencies, […]

On the opening day, a series of strategic round tables will be held in which delegates, partner agencies, representatives of civil society and experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will discuss current and future priorities in relation to public health issues of global importance.

Prior to the official opening of the WHO’s supreme decision-making body, Portal Miranda spoke at the meeting of heads of delegations from the Americas, where Cuba’s international cooperation was recognized and where she was elected to the General Committee of the Assembly.

In the context of the Assembly, whose working sessions began the day before, the Cuban minister had a meeting with his counterpart from Algeria, Abdelhak Saihi, the country where the history of Cuban medical collaboration began 60 years ago.

‘During the dialogue, we ratified the joint willingness to continue working to strengthen our ties of cooperation and brotherhood for the benefit of both nations, for which there are multiple paths that we can continue to strengthen,’ the incumbent commented on his Twitter account.

The arrival of the first Cuban medical brigade in Algeria, in May 1963, laid the foundations of a path that, throughout these six decades, has been cemented to accompany and heal the people of that sister nation, to which we are united by close ties, he stressed.

At present, 880 Cuban collaborators work there, while students of that nationality are trained in Cuban universities of Medical Sciences.