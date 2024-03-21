President of the UN General Assembly receives permanent representative of Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis, received in New York Cuban ambassador Gerardo Peñalver Portal, first vice minister of Foreign Affairs and permanent representative to the United Nations, who concludes his diplomatic mission in that organization.

During the meeting, held at the UN headquarters, both diplomatic authorities discussed issues of relevance to the UNGA.

Francis expressed gratitude for Cuba’s leadership and its ongoing commitment to multilateralism.

For its part, Peñalver reiterated his country’s willingness to continue actively participating in key negotiations and follow up on the agreements adopted during the last G77 and China Summit in Havana.

In addition, he provided an update on the recent efforts of the United States Government to collapse the Cuban economy, suffocate and cause hardship to the population and stimulate discontent and violent actions.