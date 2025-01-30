Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Official Gazette of Cuba in its extraordinary edition No. 2 announced that the non-commercial duty-free importation of toiletries, food, medicines and medical supplies by passengers as unaccompanied baggage will continue until April 30, 2025.

The import is allowed up to a maximum of 500 U.S. dollars in value or weight, up to 50 kilograms, in accordance with the value/weight ratio established by the General Customs of the Republic.

The document outlines the expansion of the customs threshold for personal imports, increasing the limit from 200 USD to 500 USD.

It also confirms that the exemption from customs duties for shipments valued up to 30 USD or weighing up to 3 kg remains in place, with the excess being subject to a 30% tariff rate.

Furthermore, the Gazette stipulates that individuals can import goods via air, sea, or postal services, up to a maximum of 200 USD or a weight of 20 kg, depending on the ratio of weight to value, as determined by customs.

The benefits mentioned in the resolution depend on the requirement that the items designated as food, personal care products, medicines, and medical supplies are kept in separate containers from the rest of the passenger’s luggage.