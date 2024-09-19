Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Seychelles reinforced ties of cooperation this Wednesday in Havana, with the signing of an agreement and two memorandums of understanding between institutions of both countries.

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sylvestre Radegonde, head of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, signed an agreement on the transfer of sanctioned people and the execution of criminal sentences; and a memorandum of understanding on academic cooperation to contribute to the education and training of diplomatic personnel.

Radegonde also signed a memorandum with Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Eduardo Martínez Díaz, with which environmental management policies will benefit through projects, joint re-search and technical assistance.

Radegonde is in Cuba as part of the delegation of Seychellois president Wavel Ramkalawan, who will stay until September 20.