Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and the Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR) signed this Wednesday a cooperation agreement to expand and strengthen ties between party organizations.

The document was signed in Havana by the Secretary of Organization of the PCC, Roberto Morales, and the vice president of the FPR, Consolee Uwimana.

Morales ratified the commitment to advance the exchange of experiences for the creation of the political school system in Rwanda, and thanked the African nation for its support in the fight against the US blockade and its rejection of the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

He indicated that the visit of the vice president of the RPF will allow for continuity in the issues addressed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, within the framework of the summit of the G77 and China held last year in Havana.