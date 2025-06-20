Cuba condemns Israeli actions in Gaza and calls for an end to the Zionist genocide

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has denounced Israeli actions in Gaza on social media and called for an end to the Zionist genocide.

“Killing 140 Palestinians in a single day and ensuring that Gazan hospitals only have enough fuel for three days are part of the extermination operations that Israel continues to carry out in Gaza,” he wrote on X.

He also reaffirmed the Cuban people’s support for Palestine and assured that “we will continue to denounce all these actions that destabilize the Middle East.”

In another post on the same platform, he called for action to stop the Zionist genocide. “Where are those who claimed that there is never justification for one state to preemptively attack another? Are there good and bad preemptive attacks? Is it a double standard or complicity with the aggressor?” he stressed.

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero emphasized that “we are not mere spectators. This world is also ours. No one can replace our united action. Only we, and only united, can reject the unjust global political and economic order that they intend to impose on our people.”