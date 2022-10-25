Matanzas, Cuba.- More than two thousand students graduated from twelfth grade in the western territory of Matanzas opt for higher education, reported the head of the Department of Admission and Job Placement of Matanzas University (UM), Karel Martinez. A total of 2,035 students in Matanzas applied for university careers by filling out and validating their […]

Matanzas, Cuba.- More than two thousand students graduated from twelfth grade in the western territory of Matanzas opt for higher education, reported the head of the Department of Admission and Job Placement of Matanzas University (UM), Karel Martinez.

A total of 2,035 students in Matanzas applied for university careers by filling out and validating their application forms, while the number of vacancies exceeds 2,700, so there are options for all students, including those who do not pass the upcoming entrance exams to begin in November, he said.

Martinez explained that the students who obtain better grades in the exams will aspire to higher level careers, hence the preparation of each one is fundamental with the objective of acquiring what is requested in the ballots.

After the difficulties associated with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus pandemic, Higher Education opportunities for pre-university students in Cuba have increased considerably with the aim of achieving a greater improvement of young people and preparing them for the future work environment, he added.

According to the head of UM’s Department of Entrance and Work Placement, the territory is preparing all the necessary conditions to develop a successful Higher Education entrance process for the school year to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The entrance exams throughout the country will begin next November 15 with Mathematics, followed by Spanish and History on the 18th and 22nd of the same month, respectively.