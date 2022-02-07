Havana, Cuba.- The use of innovation for sustainable development will be the main topic of the debates among scholars, professors and students at the University 2022 International Higher Education Congress, which will be held in Cuba until Friday.

The congress, which will be held at the Havana International Conference Center, will be inaugurated with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s conference: “Government management based on science and innovation: breakthroughs and challenges.”

The program also includes workshops, symposiums and forums on the fulfillment of Sustainable Development Goals, the university-enterprise relation, knowledge management, the role of student organizations and unions and the education of proficient professionals.

According to its organizers, the congress will address high education challenges in virtual and onsite activities, due to the conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Director at the Ministry of Higher Education (MES, in Spanish), Maria Victoria Villavicencio, said at a press conference that the Congress will also be an opportunity for the signing of collaboration agreements between Cuba, Russia, Bulagria and Mexico.

According to MES statistics, 1,786 of the total of presentations received were selected, over 200 of which correspond to foreign participants from a score of countries who will take part in the Congress virtually or onsite.

Some of the personalities who will attend University 2022 are Brazilian theologian Frei Betto, Argentinian political scientist Atilio Boton, and President of Russia’s Technopark Skolkovo, Victor Vekselberg.