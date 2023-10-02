Moscow, Russia.- Condemnation of the U.S. blockade against Cuba was present in today’s sessions of the First Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference, which is being held in the city of Moscow.

At the round table “Security for all: the position of parliamentarians,” Cuban deputy and head of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, José Luis Toledo, explained that Cuban society has been facing the U.S. blockade for more than 60 years, which aims to suffocate it.

These actions try to impose on the Cuban people essential needs for their subsistence, a situation that is maintained and intensified by the last two administrations of the United States, which have even included Cuba in the spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism, Toledo pointed out.

“In this scenario, the Cuban State has constitutionalized national security and defense along with the basic freedoms of the people as assets susceptible to special constitutional protection and the nation’s legal system,” he said.

Likewise, in the round tables of the First Parliamentary Conference Russia Latin America, delegations from Mercosur, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua also expressed their condemnation of the unjust US blockade against the Antillean nation.

Meanwhile, in another Round Table of the morning session: “Equitable and mutually beneficial economic cooperation; the role of parliaments”, Cuban deputy Feliz Martinez referred to the traditional relations between Russia and Cuba marked by the commitment that a better world is possible.

The also president of the Permanent Commission of Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (ANPP-Parliament) referred to the progress of the work of the legislative bodies of Russia and Cuba in economic, commercial and financial matters.

The work of this first parliamentary forum will continue this Sunday in the format of round tables, and on Monday there will be a plenary session where the president of the ANPP of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, will speak.

The first Russia-Latin America international parliamentary conference is being held in Moscow from September 29 to October 2 at the initiative of the State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament).

Parliamentarians from Latin America and the Caribbean, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats will discuss current issues on the international parliamentary agenda with their colleagues for several days.