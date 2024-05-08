Share

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today paid honors to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016), in the Russian capital.

The president of the Caribbean nation arrived in the Sokol district of Moscow with the delegation accompanying him on his working visit to the Eurasian giant to place a wreath to the undefeated commander in chief.

“To the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution of the people of Cuba,” reads the bands of the floral arrangement placed by Díaz-Canel.

The monument to Fidel inaugurated by the Antillean head of state and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on November 22, 2022, represents a tribute from the Russian people, whom they classify as a paradigm of Latin America and the world.

In the square that has been named after Fidel since 2017, a three-meter-high bronze monument was erected, depicting the bearded young man in a military uniform with his traditional beret, standing on a stone block with the map of Cuba.

According to the architect and sculptor of the work, Andrey Beliy and Alexey Chebanenko, respectively, the sculpture represents the heroic path of a man who defended the rights of the people in his country.

At the inauguration of the sculpture, Putin highlighted the friendship between the two peoples, established by the leader of the Cuban revolution.

“Castro is a symbol of an entire era, of the national liberation movements, of the fall of the colonial system and the creation of new independent States in Latin America and Africa,” the Russian president remarked then.

For his part, Díaz-Canel then stated that Fidel understood very well “the ties of fraternity that have united both nations,” as well as “admired the greatness of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), their humanism and the capacity for sacrifice to save humanity from fascism.”

On its second day, the Cuban president’s agenda includes meetings with Russian authorities and participation in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.