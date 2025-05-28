Share

Havana, Cuba.- The University of Havana will host from today until May 30 the second edition of the Saber UH International Scientific Conference.

The convention is essential for academic and scientific collaboration, bringing together university students, international guests, and academic leaders, who will convene at the Karl Marx Theater for the inauguration of the event.

The program will encompass congresses, symposiums, workshops, colloquia, seminars, conferences, and panel discussions.

Additionally, there will be a forum for rectors and experts from various disciplines.

Saber UH provides a remarkable chance to encourage interdisciplinary cooperation, stimulate scientific advancements, and strengthen connections between scholars, academics, and students from diverse fields.