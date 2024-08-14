Santiago de Chile, Cuba.- A discussion on History Will Absolve Me, its transcendence and the continuity of its validity today, took place in Chile on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.
Speaking on the panel, the first secretary of the embassy of the Caribbean country here, Rosario Rodriguez, stated that this text was Fidel’s self-defense plea in the trial for the Assault on the Moncada Barracks, an event that took place in 1953 and marked the path towards the definitive independence.
“Fidel was very young, he already had a law degree and decided to assume his own defense,” he recalled.
In the document, published in different countries and translated into other languages, he narrates the problems the country had at that time, land, deindustrialization, unemployment, housing, education and health, said the diplomat.
She added that History Will Absolve Me became the program of the Cuban Revolution that triumphed on January 1, 1959.
Also participating in the conversation, held at Café Brazil and organized by the Eliana Araníbar collective, were Pedro Bronzic, of the Cuba Solidarity Movement, and activist Javiera Neira.
Bronzic recalled the historic ties of brotherhood between the two peoples that date back to the struggles for the island’s independence from Spanish colonialism.
He highlighted the close relationship between the president of the Popular Unity, Salvador Allende, and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and Cuba’s reception of thousands of compatriots after the 1973 coup d’état, as well as the training of young people on the island.
In his speech he called to rescue Fidel’s legacy, his strategic vision and, above all, unity.
He also urged to deepen the support to the Revolution and its people, who are suffering the consequences of the blockade of the United States.
Pedro Bronzic announced that next November the 27th National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba will be held in Valvidia, to which delegates from all over the country have been summoned.