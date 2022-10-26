Havana, Cuba.- Cuban scholars are debating in this capital on Tuesday about the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and his impact on international relations, teachings and contributions to his strategic thinking in that field. Researchers from that institution, Katiuska Blanco, Elier Ramirez and Rene Gonzalez Barrios, its director, as well as Hassan Perez, […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban scholars are debating in this capital on Tuesday about the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and his impact on international relations, teachings and contributions to his strategic thinking in that field.

Researchers from that institution, Katiuska Blanco, Elier Ramirez and Rene Gonzalez Barrios, its director, as well as Hassan Perez, from the Center for Hemispheric and US Studies at the University of Havana, participate in the panel at the Fidel Castro Center.

This theoretical meeting takes place in the context of the 7th Conference of Strategic Studies, to be held from October 26 to the 28th, and includes the Poles of power, multilateralism and dilemmas of the transition to a new international order as thematic axis.

The event is organized by the Center for International Politics Research (CIPI), co-sponsored by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLASCO) and is held in a hybrid format.

Papers in panels, special speeches and virtual or face-to-face meetings are some of the modalities for the Conference sessions.

The debates will be broadcasted live on the Youtube channel CIPICuba, the papers and speeches are going to be disseminated through the Center’s website and institutional profiles, and as for the written works they will remain in digital format.