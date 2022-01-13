Havana, Cuba.- Experts see today as a learning opportunity, characterized by the variety of opionions, the popular dialogue that will take place from February to April in Cuba about the new Family Law.

According to Dr. Yamila González, vice president of the National Union of Jurists, there will be positive opinions, negative opinions, some will want to go deeper and others will have doubts, but these myriad visions will also constitute a form of growth.

Published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Replublic of Cuba, the body of jurists that will be submitted to the debate of Cubans should be undestood from the human rights approach it supports, suggests the specialist.

“The Cuban Revolution itself has been an example of facing obstacles, prejudices, in order to defense the greatest enjoyment of human rights for all”, she said.

On the other hand, Dr. Leonardo Pérez, president of the Cuban Society of Civil and Family Law of the National Union of Jurists, affirmed that the Family Law is capable of showing the atlas of our socio-family geography, in which the rights of all family members are included.

Recognizing guarantees to vulnerable members of society that many times went unnoticed and reinforcing the power of decision of people to get married or not, or whether or not to constitute a common-law relationship, whether hetero or homo-affective, are some of the contributions of the norm, according to Pérez.

Determine the economic regime of the marriage or the common-law relationship, delegating or not, in exceptional situations and within legal boundaries, the exercise of parental responsability of third parties, deciding by mutual agreement the order of the surnames of the children are also some of the benefits.