Havana, Cuba.- The prestigious Japanese writer Keiichiro Hirano visited in Havana today the headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) where he spoke with authorities about the cultural ties between the two peoples.

Hirano exchanged criteria with Pedro de la Hoz, UNEAC vice president, and Alberto Marrero, president of the Writers Association.

In addition, in the Sala Caracol of said organization, the Cuban edition of A Certain Man was presented, one of the most emblematic works of this Japanese author, which under the seal of Editorial Arte y Literatura can now be downloaded from the Cubaliteraria platform. A Certain Man earned its author the Yomiuri Award, awarded in his country, and has been very well received by readers and critics, according to cultural reviews.

Hirano is in Cuba invited by UNEAC and the Japanese embassy, ??within the framework of the 11th edition of the Day for Japanese Culture in Camagüey (Hanami) that takes place between April 26 and 30.

He was born in 1975 in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, and is a graduate of Kyoto University School of Law. In 1999, he won the 120th Akutagawa Prize for his novel Nisshoku (The Eclipse), which was submitted to the Shincho literary magazine while he was still a student, and became a bestseller with a circulation of 400,000 copies.