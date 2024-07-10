Share

Lima, Peru.- Peruvian political leader Manuel Guerra denounced the double face of the United States, which he accused of promoting terrorism against Cuba and including the island in a list of sponsors of that crime.

The general secretary of the Communist Party of Peru-Red Fatherland, made the statement in declarations to Prensa Latina in which he expressed his solidarity with Cuba in the face of the new terrorist attempt denounced by the Cuban authorities.

“As if more than six decades of inhuman blockade against Cuba, assassination attempts against Fidel Castro, terrorist actions in Cuban territory and the cynical policy of placing the island on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism were not enough,” the United States is once again sponsoring a new anti-Cuban attempt.

He was commenting on the revelation by the Cuban Interior Ministry of the arrest of Ardenys García Álvarez, who emigrated illegally to the United States and re-entered clandestinely with weapons and ammunition to gather accomplices and carry out attacks.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez pointed out that the U.S. government is aware of these actions, which he said “have the support of well-known political figures with anti-Cuban positions.

“U.S. imperialism is back to its old ways, once again carrying out exactly what it accuses Cuba of: terrorist actions against the island, which it carries out with total impunity and in defiance of the vast majority of countries that condemn these acts,” Guerra said.

The progressive leader added that the Caribbean nation is going through an extremely difficult period as a result of the U.S. reactionary offensive, but the Cuban government and people are resisting with dignity and exemplary firmness and count on the solidarity of the peoples of the world.

He also made a call “to denounce, unmask and reject the terrorist plans of U.S. imperialism and to reinforce the broadest solidarity with the heroic Cuban people”.