Panama City, Panama.- The Network of Cuban Residents in Latin America and the Caribbean rejected in Panama the plans of terrorist acts against Cuba.

In the communiqué delivered to Prensa Latina also on behalf of the Martiana Association of Cubans Residing in the isthmus, it expresses energetic condemnation of the actions that seek to subvert order and peace in the largest of the Antilles, our beloved homeland, the text underlines.

The document, signed by Humberto Pérez, coordinator of both groups, describes these plans as cowardly acts that not only destroy lives and properties, but also threaten the coexistence, stability and development of the Caribbean country.

According to the message, these attacks are being planned in the midst of the difficult times that the Cuban family is experiencing as a result of more than six decades of a criminal blockade by the United States.

The members of the Diaspora urged greater unity and to join voices of denunciation, while demanding that the full weight of the law be applied to those who organize, promote and execute these actions.

“We will not allow fear and violence to undermine the fundamental values on which this beautiful social project that we have built with great sacrifice is based. We will continue to work tirelessly for peace and prosperity for all,” the statement said.

During the day, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced that terrorist operations and violent acts against Cuba are organized and financed from U.S. territory.

Rodriguez shared on the social network X the investigation carried out by the forces of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, which revealed details of plans to carry out terrorist acts in this Caribbean nation, forged in the United States.

On Monday, officials of this agency presented in a special television program the results of an investigation that led to the arrest of Ardenys García Álvarez, 40, who illegally emigrated to the United States in 2014 and smuggled weapons and ammunition to Cuba by sea.