Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged to recover the cultural, artistic and musical dynamics existing in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his Twitter account, the head of State stressed that doing so is “a necessity and a demand from the people and from our intellectuals and artists.”

Diaz-Canel participated in recent days in a meeting where the agencies of the Central State Administration explained to representatives of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC) the measures taken to respond to demands and dissatisfaction from its members. The meeting was part of the follow-up by the country’s leadership on the fulfillment of the agreements of the 9th UNEAC Congress.

During the meeting in Havana, the head of State insisted on a better communication of everything done on the bases of the agreements reached in the congress and other meetings, in order to keep the membership of the organization of Cuban intellectuals up to date about what has been done so far.