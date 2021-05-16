Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged on Saturday to move forward in the elimination of any expression of discrimination, prejudice and violence in the family environment and in society.

The president called on Twitter, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Families, a date on which he called for reflection on these issues.

‘Where love exists, there is a family,’ the head of state tweeted.

Cuba commemorates the date in the process of preparing a new Code of Families, for which a commission was already created by experts and members of Parliament, who will be in charge of drafting the proposal that will then be submitted for debate and consultation.

The regulation is included in the country’s legislative schedule and, as foreseen, it will be submitted to a popular referendum, due to the social interest it generates and the numerous aspects it deals with. The intention, he added, is not to impose family models, but to recognize and protect diversity, ‘as it corresponds to a norm of this magnitude attending to the principles of our secular and inclusive social system and the constitutional postulates’ approved by the majority of the citizenship in 2019.

The International Day of Families is celebrated every May 15 by decision of the United Nations General Assembly, with the purpose of raising awareness about the fundamental role of families in the education of children from early childhood.