Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban National Ballet (BNC) will perform next Saturday and Sunday at the Melico Salazar Theater in San José, Costa Rica. The company indicated that the program is made up of pieces that have been highly applauded by the public and critics, including Suite generis, The Dying Swan, Don Quixote Suite, the adagio […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban National Ballet (BNC) will perform next Saturday and Sunday at the Melico Salazar Theater in San José, Costa Rica.

The company indicated that the program is made up of pieces that have been highly applauded by the public and critics, including Suite generis, The Dying Swan, Don Quixote Suite, the adagio of the second act of Swan Lake, and Majísimo.

The works will be performed by the director of the group, Viengsay Valdés, as well as prominent artists such as Anette Delgado, Grettel Morejón, Chavela Riera, Dani Hernández, Yankiel Vázquez, Darío Hernández, Yasiel Hodelín and Ángelo Montero, seconded by soloists and the body company dance.

Subsequently, the BNC will travel to Spain, where it will offer performances from April 29 to May 25, with a selection of proposals recently added to its repertoire and others of proven preference for dance lovers.

The new catalog includes Love Fear Loss, Three Preludes, Concerto DSCH and Seventh Symphony.

The first figures of the company who will assume the leading roles are Anette Delgado, Sadaise Arencibia, Grettel Morejón, Dani Hernández and Yankiel Vázquez, as well as Chavela Riera, Darío Hernández, Yasiel Hodelín and Ányelo Montero.

On April 29, International Dance Day, the presentations will take place in the city of Terrassa, where attendees will be able to appreciate a photographic exhibition by the Spanish Josep Guindo and the Cuban Yailín Alfaro Guillén, with images of performances by the Cuban National Ballet.

The company will also offer shows in the cities of Seville, Huelva, Granada, Manresa, León, San Sebastián, Vitoria, Burgos, Santander, Segovia, Bilbao, Logroño and Pamplona.