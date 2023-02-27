Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, a Cuban medical and biotechnology delegation arrived in Minsk to participate in a business forum of producers and exporters, Ambassador Santiago Perez announced. In statements to Prensa Latina, he said that the Cuban delegation is headed by First Deputy Minister of Public Health Tania Cruz, and includes BioCubaFarma Vice President Eulogio […]

Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, a Cuban medical and biotechnology delegation arrived in Minsk to participate in a business forum of producers and exporters, Ambassador Santiago Perez announced.

In statements to Prensa Latina, he said that the Cuban delegation is headed by First Deputy Minister of Public Health Tania Cruz, and includes BioCubaFarma Vice President Eulogio Pimentel.

He added that during the sessions, the two countries’ delegations will address issues such as drug registration in Cuba and Belarus, as well as the potential to do so in Latin America and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Cuban side will explain the import process to Cuba through MediCuba and BioFarmaCuba, as well as possible reexports, the ambassador explained.

The most important event of the visit will be the Business Forum, where representatives of Belarus’s industry and exporting companies, such as the Belfarprom, Belmedpreparaty, and Minskintercaps companies, will present their experiences.

Also in this capital, the Diabetic Foot Treatment Seminar will be officially inaugurated, where Cuban experts will promote their flagship product, Herbeprot-P, and will explain its uses and applications, as well as its global results.

During the seminar, there will be a presentation by the Cuban healthcare system and BioCubaFarma, and as a climax, the signing of an agreement between MediCuba and Belfarprom is expected.

In parallel, the Cuban medical and scientific delegation will meet the president of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences, Vladimir Gusarov, and the President of the Council of the Republic of Belarus (Senate), Natalia Kocharova.