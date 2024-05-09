Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz received this Wednesday the president of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmu?, on an official visit to the Antillean nation.

Marrero expressed his interest in raising commercial ties to the same level as political ones, based on the areas of common interest that the parties have identified in recent years.

He pointed out the existence of real opportunities for Türkiye to participate with its business community in the materialization of the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

For his part, the Turkish visitor thanked the hospitality received since his arrival in Cuba and expressed his pleasure at becoming the first president of the Turkish Parliament to visit Havana.

He also reaffirmed that his country considers the largest island of the Antilles as an ally and a friend in Latin America and the Caribbean, and expressed his rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.