Moscow, Russia.- In front of the walls of the Kremlin, in the heart of Moscow, more than nine thousand soldiers participated this May 9 in the Great Military Parade, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War .

World leaders and personalities gathered in Red Square alongside the host, Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the special podium erected for the celebration, was the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

In the midst of the impressive solemnity the bells were heard. Next, there was a salute to the national flag and the glorious banner that symbolizes the victory against fascism.

Then, it began to snow, as it did on the march in 1945. The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation performed the traditional salute to the regiments of the ground troops and the aerospace forces.

Minutes later, Putin gave a speech committed to peace, sovereignty and the preservation of history.

“We pay tribute to our parents and grandparents who won in World War II,” said the statesman. Putin warned that “the colonialists intend to destroy the memory and exploits of our ancestors.”

In that sense, he assured that “Russia will do everything possible to prevent a global confrontation and we will not allow anyone to threaten us.”

“We want to live up to those who fought and won in the Great Patriotic War, therefore, we pay tribute to the fallen and the veterans who are no longer with us,” Putin said, and asked for a minute of silence for them.

The Russian president stressed that “every May 9, each family pays tribute to their relatives and the stories of the war. Together we will ensure a free future for our united people.”

When Putin concluded his speech, the Russian national anthem was heard with force and patriotism in the center of the Moscow capital, in the emblematic Red Square that this May 9, like every year, welcomes thousands of people, who in the street , as observers, are also part of the transcendental celebration.

The combat teams, from 61 units of the Armed Forces, also paraded throughout the esplanade. Then the most anticipated and colorful demonstration took place: the parade of air formations. The Russian flag was drawn in the sky, with its white, blue and red colors.

The musical band sealed the majestic ceremony, with the chords of “The Homeland, the Victory”, remembering the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

A few meters away, on one side of the Kremlin, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Putin and the personalities invited to the commemoration, laid flowers in front of the Eternal Flame, in honor of the fallen and with the commitment to fight so that peace prevail. President Díaz-Canel was there representing the Party, the government and the people of Cuba.