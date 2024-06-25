Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has assured that Cuba will continue as one of the countries that helps to guarantee the peace process in Colombia. On the social network X, the island’s top diplomat welcomed the progress being made toward peace in the sister South American country.

On Monday, in Caracas, capital of Venezuela, the Peace Dialogue Table and negotiations between both forces were formally installed, as announced to national and international public opinion by Gloria Arias, for the Colombian Executive, and Yurleni Guerrero, for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of that country.

Arias and Guerrero announced that starting talks on Tuesday and until next Saturday,June 29, the aim will be to develop the specific topics of the peace dialogue agenda and define the protocols of the negotiations.

The governments of Cuba, Norway and Venezuela participate as guarantor countries in this table.