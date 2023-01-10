Buenos Aires, Argentine.- 64 years after the triumph of the Revolution, Cubans continue united and determined to build a democratic, socialist, fair and solidary nation, the Cuban ambassador to Argentina Pedro Pablo Prada assured Monday. After laying a wreath at the José de San Martín (1778-1850) Monument located in the Argentina´s capital, Prada said “the […]

Buenos Aires, Argentine.- 64 years after the triumph of the Revolution, Cubans continue united and determined to build a democratic, socialist, fair and solidary nation, the Cuban ambassador to Argentina Pedro Pablo Prada assured Monday.

After laying a wreath at the José de San Martín (1778-1850) Monument located in the Argentina´s capital, Prada said “the Cuban people who fought for 30 years against Spanish colonialism and for 61 years against U.S. neocolonialism, conquered and proclaimed their definitive independence on January 1, 1959”, while pointing out this was the result of efforts and blood shed by tens of thousands of people.

We set out to build a nation with the greatest possible justice and dignity for all, where the fruitful labor would guarantee a decent existence and the enjoyment of deserved rights, Prada stressed.

Plus, he condemned that Cuba has faced since January 1 the US rejection to the existence of a free, sovereign and independent state; first by using diplomatic and political pressures and then imposing its economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Cuba never practiced terrorism, but it had to face and suffer it. Despite being attacked, Cuba did not invade or attack any nation, but was in solidarity with peoples who contributed so much to its own freedom and identity.