Havana, Cuba.- The American musician, composer and arranger Jonathan Hoard will offer two concerts in the Cuban capital on June 28 and 29. Hoard will star in both performances at 7:00 p.m. local time in two well-known concert halls in Old Havana: the first, at the Martí Theater and the second, at the Theater of […]

Havana, Cuba.- The American musician, composer and arranger Jonathan Hoard will offer two concerts in the Cuban capital on June 28 and 29.

Hoard will star in both performances at 7:00 p.m. local time in two well-known concert halls in Old Havana: the first, at the Martí Theater and the second, at the Theater of the National Museum of Fine Arts.

He will also participate in exchanges with Cuban musicians and students of the artistic education system.

Hoard’s lyrical capacity is demonstrated through jazz, soul and gospel, which gave him a reputation on the New York scene, with a presence on important stages in his country, along with great groups and musicians, such as Bryan Carter and his Young Swangers Orchestra.

The interpreter’s visit to the island will culminate on June 30, endorsed by the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Institute of Music.