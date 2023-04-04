Havana, Cuba.- With the exhibition Masculinities, the Cuban photographer Moník Molinet will brighten the visual imagination with stories that are not very visible and invite us to question the stereotypes imposed today by societies and the hegemonic construction of masculinity. As the author confessed at a press conference, the project arose as an exploration exercise […]

Havana, Cuba.- With the exhibition Masculinities, the Cuban photographer Moník Molinet will brighten the visual imagination with stories that are not very visible and invite us to question the stereotypes imposed today by societies and the hegemonic construction of masculinity.

As the author confessed at a press conference, the project arose as an exploration exercise that intervened in public spaces in order to photograph the male gender with a flower on the ear in support of the fight for non-violence against women.

“From my position as an activist, I am in favor of gender issues taking over the contemporary scene, this idea will encourage debate and people will be able to approach the issue from a position that they did not contemplate before”, said Molinet.

The exhibition, which includes 13 pieces of various dimensions, will be exhibited this April 6 at the Cuban Art Factory, a space conducive to viewers interacting and observing the audiovisuals that document the protagonists in their journey. In the space there will be a white background with a flower available to the public and instructions to take a portrait with the hashtag Man with Flowers, described the young photographer.

She affirmed that the idea is to replicate the exercise that transgresses the most hegemonic conception of the genre, while these people can also spark debate from their social networks.

On why she chose Cuba as a space for his most recent creation, she stated: “The Cuban scene is very recurring in my work, it is also a place with a lot of movement where people are more willing to speak in front of a camera (…) I believe that this series has a lot of international implication since masculinity is not exclusive to the Cuban context, patriarchy is in force throughout the planet”.