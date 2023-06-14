Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Dr. Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, will arrive today in Cuba on an official visit. During his stay, which will last until Thursday 15, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest. Cuba and the Islamic Republic […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Dr. Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, will arrive today in Cuba on an official visit.

During his stay, which will last until Thursday 15, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest.

Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations since August 8, 1979.

Last February, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister, in Havana.

At that time, the dignitary ratified the will and potential to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries on the basis of friendship and cooperation.