Venezuelan Airline to Operate Normally

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services, Conviasa, ratified its commitment to maintain its operations with total normality, despite the coercive measures imposed by the United States Government.

The flagship airline carrier of the South American nation reiterated to the more than 6,000 passengers with tickets purchased during February, that they will be able to travel without any setbacks on the dates and frequencies indicated.

Conviasa, in a statement on Twitter, stated that since 2018 it has overcome the blockade imposed by the U.S. Government, thus achieving the timely execution of all its operations, and even the opening of new destinations.

In this regard, the consortium ensured it will maintain operations in its 28 national and 10 international connections, as well as the humanitarian aid plans advanced by the Bolivarian Government.