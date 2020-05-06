Of the 1,703 cases of Covid-19 in Cuba, 810 were asymptomatic

Havana, Cuba.- The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba reported today in this capital that of the 1,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Caribbean country, 810 were asymptomatic.

Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology of the portfolio stressed the importance of maintaining hygienic-sanitary measures, the use of protection means and social distancing taking into account this remarkable number of people who did not have any symptoms with this already contracted disease.

Durán reported that of the 631 active cases of Covid-19, 617 present stable clinical evolution.

The expert also specified that 2,341 patients are admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance.

In his usual conference at the International Press Center on the behavior of the pandemic in the largest of the Antilles, he stressed that the number of recovered from the Covid-19 disease in Cuba amounted to one thousand one, after 47 new medical discharges were reported.

Durán commented that yesterday 18 people were positive, 10 were women and eight men, all Cubans.

At the same time, he pointed out that there were no deaths in the last hours in the Antillean country.

He regretted that there are four critically ill and 10 severe patients, and of the 18 infected, 77 percent are asymptomatic.