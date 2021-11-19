Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel congratulated workers and professionals of the national sports movement on today’s celebration of Physical Culture and Sports Day in the country.

On the social network Twitter the president wished a happy day especially for those who bring exercise, health and joy to vulnerable neighborhoods and communities.

On a day like today in 1961, the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, closed here in the coliseum of the Sports City, the national plenary of the Volunteer Councils of the Cuban Institute of Sports and Recreation.

In the activity, the then prime minister made an assessment of the situation of sports before 1959, the transformations that took place, as well as the great challenges that the country had in that area.

Fidel Castro advocated taking the practice of sports to the neighborhoods, the communities, to all the educational centers of the country, in order to make the maximum effort in favor of physical education and sports.

On January 26, 1985, the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers proclaimed November 19 as Physical Culture and Sports Day.