Havana, Cuba.- Cuba defeated Mexico 6-2 in the final round of qualifying for the Pan American Women’s Baseball Championship and advanced to the semifinals with a record of three wins and one loss.

The Cuban team showed solid defense and timely offense to leave the Aztecs with no chance, and they also advanced to the next round.

Both teams will face each other again in search of a place in the final of a tournament that awards three World Cup tickets.

The Cubans opened the scoring in the third inning due to an error from the opponent and added another in the fourth thanks to a triple by Leidiana Pérez.

The seventh inning brought the final blow with a four-run scoring spree, capped by another triple by Darianna González.

Starting pitcher Maiquelis Chacón took credit for the win by pitching a complete game, allowing just two runs, while Mexican Alin Andrea Villaverde took the loss after being penalized in the third inning.

In the other semifinal, Venezuela, unbeaten in four starts, will face Nicaragua, which earned its first win today by knocking out Argentina.