Santiago de Chile, Chile.- Cuba expects to participate with some 400 athletes in the Pan American Games, the general secretary of the Cuban Olympic Committee, Ruperto Herrera, declared.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, Herrera, who is also a member of the Panam Sports coordinating committee, tasked with running sports on the continent, reminded that Cuba has always had a decent performance in Pan American Games.

He mentioned boxing, judo, wrestling, combat sports in general, athletics and baseball, among which Cuba has had historic results in Pan American Games.

He also said that there are already a number of athletes whose participation in Santiago 2023 is guaranteed, while others are involved in qualifying events, including the Central American and Caribbean Games to begin soon in El Salvador.

Herrera is visiting Santiago de Chile as part of the commission for coordinatiing and monitoring the works and all related to the insurance of the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Regarding Chile’s preparation for the games, which will take place from October 20th to November 5th, Herrera highlighted the level of organization in every detail of the future event.

“I have had the opportunity to participate in 13 or 14 Pan American Games, first as a basketball athlete, then as a technical delegate and finally as a representative of the Cuban Olympic Committee, and the organization that Chile has had has caught my attention,” he said.