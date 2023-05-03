Havana, Cuba.- Daniel Bas, official of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, received the last group of athletes who participated in the V Alba Games of Venezuela 2023. “We are very proud of their performance, they represented the homeland with dignity,” he said after the arrival of the athletes to Cuba. Also […]

Havana, Cuba.- Daniel Bas, official of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, received the last group of athletes who participated in the V Alba Games of Venezuela 2023. “We are very proud of their performance, they represented the homeland with dignity,” he said after the arrival of the athletes to Cuba.

Also present at the welcoming ceremony were Inder vice presidents Raúl Fornés and Ariel Saínz, who welcomed the athletes, coaches and insurance personnel at the foot of the aircraft that transported them from Caracas to the José Martí International Airport.

“We all lived and starred in the rescue of a sports fair in which the most important thing was brotherhood and solidarity, while we competed for victory and to achieve greater sports development,” said athlete Yarima García on behalf of the delegation led by Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of Inder.

“In view of the new challenges ahead, we swear a greater commitment, as it says in our delegation motto,” added the Cuban representative in athletics who assured to have fulfilled the objectives set for these Games.

In this group returned medalists in athletics, weightlifting, table tennis, gymnastics, basketball, karate and cycling.

In general, the Cuban delegation, with 263 athletes, came in second place by country in the multisport event, behind the large Venezuelan delegation.

Cuba won 195 medals: 77 gold, 68 silver and 50 bronze in 19 sports disciplines.